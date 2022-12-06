Tuesday report adds 1,571 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,157,930 (1,571)

Hospitalized: 57,771 (+37)

Deaths: 22,488 (+13)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,468 (+1)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,741 (+6)

Deaths: 175 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 4,8322 (+2)

Deaths: 49

Carroll County

Infections: 8,986 (+4)

Deaths: 161

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,376 (+10)

Deaths: 213

Galax:

Infections: 3,066 (-9)

Deaths: 83

Giles County:

Infections: 4,972 (+2)

Deaths: 54 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,623 (+4)

Deaths: 102

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,128 (+2)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,672 (+8)

Deaths: 419 (-1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,639 (+13)

Deaths: 305 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,882 (+4)

Deaths: 110 (+1)

