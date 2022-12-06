Tuesday report adds 1,571 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,157,930 (1,571)
Hospitalized: 57,771 (+37)
Deaths: 22,488 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,468 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,741 (+6)
Deaths: 175 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,8322 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,986 (+4)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,376 (+10)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,066 (-9)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,972 (+2)
Deaths: 54 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,623 (+4)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,128 (+2)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,672 (+8)
Deaths: 419 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,639 (+13)
Deaths: 305 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,882 (+4)
Deaths: 110 (+1)