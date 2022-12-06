muselogo1-copy

Tuesday report adds 1,571 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Montgomery, Giles, Roanoke counties and Salem added a new death each.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,157,930 (1,571)
Hospitalized: 57,771 (+37)    
Deaths: 22,488 (+13)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,468 (+1) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,741 (+6)   
Deaths: 175 (+1)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,8322  (+2)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,986 (+4) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,376  (+10)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,066 (-9)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,972   (+2)                              
Deaths: 54  (+1)  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,623 (+4)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,128 (+2)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,672 (+8) 
Deaths: 419 (-1)                                          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,639 (+13)                  
Deaths: 305 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,882 (+4)      
Deaths: 110 (+1)    

