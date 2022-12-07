muselogo1-copy

Basketball and wrestling are in season for the Buffaloes, Lady Buffs

Kiley Hyllton delivers two points against Magna Vista. (All Photos by Doug Thompson)
Lady Buffs face Botetourt Wednesday, Boys' Buffs host Lord Botetourt next week and wrestling is on the road to Hidden Valley Friday and Saturday.
In basketball action last season, Rylan Swortzel lays in a score.

After a win over the Magna-Vista Warriors by the Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team at home Monday night, the varsity and jv ladies take on Bassett High Wednesday on the Alan Cantrell Court. Game time for jv starts at 5:30 pm while the varsity is set to tip off at 7.

The boys, coming off a varsity win against the Warriors on the road Monday, won’t be on their home court until next Tuesday (Feb. 13) to face Lord Botetourt. Game times are the same.

Wrestling is underway too, with road matches at Hidden Valley on Friday and Saturday of this week.

From last season’s wrestling, McGowan Walhberg of the Buffaloes pins an opponent.

