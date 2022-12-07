Daily COVID-16 cases keep rising in Virginia: 1,718 new infections

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,648, (1,718)
Hospitalized: 57,804 (+34)
Deaths: 22,504 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,475 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,759 (+18)
Deaths: 176 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,8326 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,999 (+13)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,382 (+6)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,065 (-1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,977 (+5)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,630 (+7)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,134 (+6)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,696 (+24)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,649 (+10)
Deaths: 305
Salem:
Infections: 6,898 (+16)
Deaths: 110