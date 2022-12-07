muselogo1-copy

Daily COVID-16 cases keep rising in Virginia: 1,718 new infections

Area localities see increase too. Roanoke Valley reports 74 new infections, Montgomery-Radford had 22. Floyd County saw seven.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,648, (1,718)
Hospitalized: 57,804 (+34)    
Deaths: 22,504 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,475 (+7) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,759 (+18)   
Deaths: 176 (+1)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,8326  (+4)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,999 (+13) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,382  (+6)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,065 (-1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,977   (+5)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,630 (+7)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,134 (+6)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,696 (+24) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,649 (+10)                  
Deaths: 305  

Salem:
Infections: 6,898 (+16)      
Deaths: 110  

