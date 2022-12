Karleigh Wade of the Lady Buffaloes fights for a rebound against Bassett

Both the Junior Varsity and the Varsity Lady Buffaloes dominated the Lady Bengals from Basset on the Alan Cantrell Court Wednesday. The JV team led 22-2 at the half and the Varsity took control of their match in the first quarter and cruised to a 50-26 win.

More details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Karleigh Wade shoots from the three-point line.

Lilly Gillispie of the JV Lady Buffs recovers a rebound.

Cheerleaders reach new heights as the varsity team is introduced.

