Va. COVID-19 case numbers up again to 1,845 new cases

Montgomery County has reported a new death on each of three straight days while Roanoke County had two in Thursday's tally.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,161,493 (1,845)
Hospitalized: 57,804 (+55)    
Deaths: 22,521 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,479 (+4) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,773 (+14)   
Deaths: 177 (+1)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,8326  (+4)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,011 (+12) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,396  (+14)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,066 (+1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,981   (+4)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,633 (+3)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,144 (+10)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,931 (+35) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,673 (+24)                  
Deaths: 307 (+2)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,900 (+2)      
Deaths: 110  

