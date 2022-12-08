Va. COVID-19 case numbers up again to 1,845 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,161,493 (1,845)
Hospitalized: 57,804 (+55)
Deaths: 22,521 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,479 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,773 (+14)
Deaths: 177 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,8326 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,011 (+12)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,396 (+14)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,066 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,981 (+4)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,633 (+3)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,144 (+10)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,931 (+35)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,673 (+24)
Deaths: 307 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,900 (+2)
Deaths: 110