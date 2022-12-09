COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia, along with deaths

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,163,370 (+1,877)
Hospitalized: 57,871 (+67)
Deaths: 22,571 (+30)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,483 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,795 (+22)
Deaths: 178 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,835 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,022 (+11)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,411 (+15)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,068 (+2)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,984 (+3)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,637 (+4)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,152 (+8)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,748 (+17)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,692 (+19)
Deaths: 308 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,905 (+5)
Deaths: 110