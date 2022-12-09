muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia, along with deaths

Hospitalizations have also increased. Among localities, Montgomery County reported deaths for the fourth straight day.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the previous day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,163,370 (+1,877)
Hospitalized: 57,871 (+67)    
Deaths: 22,571 (+30)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,483 (+4) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,795 (+22)   
Deaths: 178 (+1)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,835  (+4)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,022 (+11) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,411  (+15)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,068 (+2)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,984   (+3)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,637 (+4)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,152 (+8)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,748 (+17) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,692 (+19)                  
Deaths: 308 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,905 (+5)      
Deaths: 110  

