Weekend adds 4,026 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Deaths and hospitalizations were down and no new deaths were reported in our area.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,167,396 (+4,026)
Hospitalized: 57,877 (+6)    
Deaths: 22,548 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,492 (+9) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,832 (+37)   
Deaths: 178   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,842  (+7)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,034 (+12) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,420  (+9)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,073 (+5)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,998   (+14)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,649 (+12)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,177 (+25)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,802 (+55) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,692 (+44)                  
Deaths: 308    

Salem:
Infections: 6,925 (+20)      
Deaths: 110  

