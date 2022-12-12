Weekend adds 4,026 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,167,396 (+4,026)
Hospitalized: 57,877 (+6)
Deaths: 22,548 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,492 (+9)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,832 (+37)
Deaths: 178
Radford:
Infections: 4,842 (+7)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,034 (+12)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,420 (+9)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,073 (+5)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,998 (+14)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,649 (+12)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,177 (+25)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,802 (+55)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,692 (+44)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,925 (+20)
Deaths: 110