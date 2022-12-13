Home game Tuesday for JV, Varsity basketball Buffalo boys

The Buffaloes boys’ Varsity and JV teams take on Lord Botetourt Tuesday night on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School, the first home game of the season for them. Game times are 5:30 pm for the JV match and 7 pm for Varsity.

The Lady Buffaloes are set to face Botetourt on Friday, then they head to Stuart to face Patrick County High JV and Varsity squads next Monday.

Middle School Buffs and Lady Buffs also have home matches Friday.

Indoor track heads for Lynchburk Saturday to face E.C. Glass at Liberty University and the wrestlers will be in Stuart that day for a varsity tournament.

Next week, the male Buffaloes are scheduled to meet Bassett’s Warriors for JV and Varsity matches on Tuesday (Dec. 20), then head down Woolwine Mountain for road games at Patrick County at Stuart.

The lady Buffs face JV and Varsity tournament play in Cave Spring against William Byrd High and E.C. Glass.

Then a break for Christmas. Have a happy and safe holiday.

Kiley Hylton goes for the shot in a win by the Lady Buffaloes. (All photos by Doug Thompson)

