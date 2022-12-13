Va. COVID-19 daily report shows an increase of 1,722 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,169,118 (+1,722)
Hospitalized: 57,910 (+33)
Deaths: 22,559 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,495 (+3)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,842 (+10)
Deaths: 178
Radford:
Infections: 4,846 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,045 (+11)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,423 (+3)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,075 (+2)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,999 (+1)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,655 (+6)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,181 (+4)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,808 (+5)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,755 (+19)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,929 (+4)
Deaths: 110