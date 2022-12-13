muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily report shows an increase of 1,722 new cases

Of 11 new deaths in the Old Dominion, none occurred in our area.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,169,118 (+1,722)
Hospitalized: 57,910 (+33)    
Deaths: 22,559 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,495 (+3) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,842 (+10)   
Deaths: 178   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,846  (+4)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,045 (+11) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,423  (+3)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,075 (+2)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,999   (+1)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,655 (+6)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,181 (+4)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,808 (+5) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,755 (+19)                  
Deaths: 308    

Salem:
Infections: 6,929 (+4)      
Deaths: 110  

