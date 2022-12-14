FCHS Buffaloes lose to Lord Botetourt Cavaliers by 3 points

Kaiden Swortzel goes for a score in the game.

Floyd County High School’s basketball Buffaloes hosted Lord Botetourt Tuesday night in a seesaw game that saw each team leading, then falling back, coming back to lead again until the Cavaliers of Botetourt break a 42-all tie to eke out a 69-66 win.

The Buffaloes led by seven at the end of the first quarter but the lad dropped to 31-27 at the half. The Cavaliers took the lead in the third and expanded the margin to 11 points before the Buffs came back and look like they would lead at the quarter’s end, but the Cavs broke a tie with a three-pointer that put the back in the lead at 51-48 as the game entered the final quarter.

With 2:59 seconds remaining the Buffs were down by six, 62-55 but used foul shots to close the margin to two points and a score of 64-66 with 8.9 seconds to go, then 66-68 until another foul shot by the Cav1s added another point to end the game with a 69.-66 win.

The win by Lord Botetourt was a reversal of last week’s 61-57 loss to the Buffaloes last week and was Floyd County’s first loss of the young season. Their record is now 3-1.

Micah Underwood hits the first of his multiple three-point shots of the night.

Gavin Herrington drives for the goal.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

