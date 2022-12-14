Wednesday reports show a big jump in Va. COVID-19 cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,171,414 (+2,296)
Hospitalized: 57,971 (+61)
Deaths: 22,568 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,496 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,862 (+20)
Deaths: 178
Radford:
Infections: 4,852 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,052 (+7)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,440 (+17)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,078 (+3)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,004 (+5)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,663 (+8)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,188 (+7)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,830 (+22)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,770 (+15)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,937 (+8)
Deaths: 110