Wednesday reports show a big jump in Va. COVID-19 cases

Infection increased by 2.296 new cases, bringing the total for the pandemic to 2,171,414 overall.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,171,414 (+2,296)
Hospitalized: 57,971 (+61)    
Deaths: 22,568 (+9)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,496 (+1) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,862 (+20)   
Deaths: 178   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,852  (+6)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,052 (+7) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,440  (+17)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,078 (+3)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,004   (+5)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,663 (+8)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,188 (+7)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,830 (+22) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,770 (+15)                  
Deaths: 308    

Salem:
Infections: 6,937 (+8)      
Deaths: 110  

