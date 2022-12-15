muselogo1-copy

Another day of more than 2,000 new Virginia COVID-19 cases

The 12 new deaths in the Commonwealth included one in Roanoke County.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,173,547 (+2,133)
Hospitalized: 58,015 (+34)    
Deaths: 22,580 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,503 (+4) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,888 (+26)   
Deaths: 178   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,857  (+5)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,074 (+22) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,451  (+11)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,085 (+7)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,015   (+11)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,671 (+8)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,202 (+14)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,856 (+26) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,802 (+32)                  
Deaths: 309 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,941 (+4)      
Deaths: 110  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse