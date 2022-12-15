Another day of more than 2,000 new Virginia COVID-19 cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,173,547 (+2,133)
Hospitalized: 58,015 (+34)
Deaths: 22,580 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,503 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,888 (+26)
Deaths: 178
Radford:
Infections: 4,857 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,074 (+22)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,451 (+11)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,085 (+7)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,015 (+11)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,671 (+8)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,202 (+14)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,856 (+26)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,802 (+32)
Deaths: 309 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,941 (+4)
Deaths: 110