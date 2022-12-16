muselogo1-copy

A week of 2,000+ new daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Friday's report shows 2,202 new infections with 2,175,749 total for the pandemic. This makes more than 10,000 cases in the Old Dominion this past week.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,175.749 (+2,202)
Hospitalized: 58,050 (+35)    
Deaths: 22,5/2 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,508 (+5) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,/11 (+23)   
Deaths: 178   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,861  (+4)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,086 (+12) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,468  (+17)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,084 (-1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,019   (+4)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,674 (+3)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,215 (+13)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,884 (+28) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,829 (+27)                  
Deaths: 309    

Salem:
Infections: 6,959 (+18)      
Deaths: 110  

