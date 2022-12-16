A week of 2,000+ new daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. each preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,175.749 (+2,202)
Hospitalized: 58,050 (+35)
Deaths: 22,5/2 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,508 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,/11 (+23)
Deaths: 178
Radford:
Infections: 4,861 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,086 (+12)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,468 (+17)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,084 (-1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,019 (+4)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,674 (+3)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,215 (+13)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,884 (+28)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,829 (+27)
Deaths: 309
Salem:
Infections: 6,959 (+18)
Deaths: 110