Big homecoming win by the Lady Buffaloes over Lord Botetourt

Kiley scores in a hard-fought game.

The Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team took a hard-fought game into the fourth quarter with a slight lead over the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers on the Alan Cantrell Court of Floyd County High School Friday, then started to pull away and won 70-55 before a packed homecoming crowd.

The Ladies led for most of the first quarter before the Cavs hit a late score to take the lad 12-11. With 4:04 left in the second quarter, the score was tied 17-all before a three-pointer gave the Buffs a 20-17 lead with 3:43 to play but Lord Botetourt recaptured the lead 23-13 with 1:19 left before the half.

The Lady Buffs recaptured the lead 24-23 but lost it when a Cavalier score added two points to make it 25-24 with 27 seconds left and it stayed that way when the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime.

Floyd Count recaptured the lead by four points, 44-40 in the third quarter, then used foul shots, defense, and strong shooting to add 36 points in the final period and extended the lead to 15 seconds at the final buzzer.

On the down side, the JV Lady Buffs lost their game, 32-23.

A good game before an enthusiastic crowd with the homecoming dance to cap off the night.

Karley Bond hits another three-pointer.

Carly Thompson fights for a rebound

Buffalo cheerleaders soar as the team is introduced.

Leah Hamlin goes for a rebound.

Destiny Harman sinks another shot.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

