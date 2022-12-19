muselogo1-copy

Weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 4,648

New cases continue to grow and now average well over 2,000 a day. One more death in Montgomery County.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 pm Sunday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,180,387 (+4,638)
Hospitalized: 58,092 (+42)    
Deaths: 22,602 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,515 (+7) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,946 (+35)   
Deaths: 179 (+1)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,872  (+11)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,098 (+12) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,488  (+20)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,089 (+5)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,031   (+12)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,684 (+10)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,248 (+33)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,964 (+60) 
Deaths: 419                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,891 (+64)                  
Deaths: 309    

Salem:
Infections: 6,976 (+17)      
Deaths: 110  

