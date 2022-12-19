Weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 4,648

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 pm Sunday.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,180,387 (+4,638)
Hospitalized: 58,092 (+42)
Deaths: 22,602 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,515 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,946 (+35)
Deaths: 179 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,872 (+11)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,098 (+12)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,488 (+20)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,089 (+5)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,031 (+12)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,684 (+10)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,248 (+33)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,964 (+60)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,891 (+64)
Deaths: 309
Salem:
Infections: 6,976 (+17)
Deaths: 110