New Va. COVID-19 cases continue to rise by more than 2,000 a day

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 pm Sunday.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,182,250 (+2,133)
Hospitalized: 58,137 (+45)
Deaths: 22,610 (+8)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,5157(+2)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,961 (+15)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,877 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,110 (+12)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,512 (+24)
Deaths: 214 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,093 (+4)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,034 (+3)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,693 (+9)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,259 (+11)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,957 (+13)
Deaths: 420 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,916 (+25)
Deaths: 309
Salem:
Infections: 6,991 (+15)
Deaths: 110