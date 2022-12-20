muselogo1-copy

New Va. COVID-19 cases continue to rise by more than 2,000 a day

New area deaths: One each in Roanoke and Franklin County/

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 pm Sunday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,182,250 (+2,133)
Hospitalized: 58,137 (+45)    
Deaths: 22,610 (+8)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,5157(+2) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,961 (+15)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,877  (+5)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,110 (+12) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,512  (+24)                
Deaths: 214 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,093 (+4)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,034   (+3)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,693 (+9)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,259 (+11)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,957 (+13) 
Deaths: 420 (+1)                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,916 (+25)                  
Deaths: 309    

Salem:
Infections: 6,991 (+15)      
Deaths: 110  

