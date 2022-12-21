Another daily COVID-19 count adds 2,745 new cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)
Virginia
Infections: 2,185,265 (+2,745)
Hospitalized: 58,164 (+57)
Deaths: 22,626 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,556(+9)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,988 (+27)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,886 (+59)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,123 (+13)
Deaths: 162 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,530 (+18)
Deaths: 215 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,096 (+3)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,040 (+6)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,704 (+11)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,284 (+25)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,996 (+39)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,948 (+32)
Deaths: 310 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,999 (+8)
Deaths: 110