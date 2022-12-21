Another daily COVID-19 count adds 2,745 new cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)

Virginia

Infections: 2,185,265 (+2,745)

Hospitalized: 58,164 (+57)

Deaths: 22,626 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,556(+9)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,988 (+27)

Deaths: 179

Radford:

Infections: 4,886 (+59)

Deaths: 49

Carroll County

Infections: 9,123 (+13)

Deaths: 162 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,530 (+18)

Deaths: 215 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 3,096 (+3)

Deaths: 83

Giles County:

Infections: 5,040 (+6)

Deaths: 54

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,704 (+11)

Deaths: 102

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,284 (+25)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,996 (+39)

Deaths: 420

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,948 (+32)

Deaths: 310 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,999 (+8)

Deaths: 110

