Another daily COVID-19 count adds 2,745 new cases in Virginia

New area deaths include one each in Roanoke, Franklin and Carroll counties.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)

Virginia
Infections: 2,185,265 (+2,745)
Hospitalized: 58,164 (+57)   
Deaths: 22,626 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,556(+9) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,988 (+27)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,886  (+59)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,123 (+13) 
Deaths: 162 (+1)                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,530  (+18)                
Deaths: 215 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,096 (+3)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,040   (+6)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,704 (+11)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,284 (+25)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,996 (+39) 
Deaths: 420                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,948 (+32)                  
Deaths: 310 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,999 (+8)      
Deaths: 110  

