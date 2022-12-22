Yeah, the weather outside is downright frightful

With the temperature sitting on freezing as freezing rain falls at 0600 Thursday and three serious weather advisories either in effect or about to start, the next three days are not going to be pleasant.

Winter weather advisories, wind warnings, and wind chill warnings are in effect:

Action Recommended

Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions

Issued By

Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia

Description

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON… …WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

WIND ADVISORY…

ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Wind gusts on Friday are expected to be between 30 and 50 mph. Winds this strong may result in downed trees and power lines, which may cause power outages while temperatures are extremely cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Action Recommended

Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions

Issued By

Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia

Description

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY…

WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. IMPACTS…Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Action Recommended

Make preparations per the instructions

Issued By

Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia

Description

–Issued by the National Weather Service for Blacksburg/Roanoke