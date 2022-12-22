Daily higher COVID-19 cases bring 2,784 new infections today

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)
Virginia
Infections: 2,188,049 (+2,784)
Hospitalized: 58,212 (+48)
Deaths: 22,637 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,532(+6)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,015 (+27)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,894 (+8)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,137 (+14)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,539 (+9)
Deaths: 215
Galax:
Infections: 3,102 (+6)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,046 (+6)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,707 (+3)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,305 (+21)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,015 (+19)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,005 (+57)
Deaths: 310
Salem:
Infections: 7,001 (+2)
Deaths: 110