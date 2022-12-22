muselogo1-copy

Daily higher COVID-19 cases bring 2,784 new infections today

Good news, however, is a drop in deaths, down to just 11 in today's report with no new fatalities in our area.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)

Virginia
Infections: 2,188,049 (+2,784)
Hospitalized: 58,212 (+48)   
Deaths: 22,637 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,532(+6) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,015 (+27)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,894  (+8)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,137 (+14) 
Deaths: 162                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,539  (+9)                
Deaths: 215

Galax:
Infections: 3,102 (+6)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,046   (+6)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,707 (+3)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,305 (+21)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  27,015 (+19) 
Deaths: 420                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,005 (+57)                  
Deaths: 310  

Salem:
Infections: 7,001 (+2)      
Deaths: 110  

