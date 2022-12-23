With temperatures falling, the arctic blast is upon us

A temperature of 23 at 6 am is the high for today as temperatures from the massive winter storms that has swept though much of central and eastern part of the nation brings an arctic freeze that send the thermoters down into single digits by late morning and to just one or two degrees overnight with a wind advisory bringing gusting winds that could drive the wind chill down to 30 below zero in some spots.

Today’s Winter Advisory and Wind Chill in effect until at least 1 pm Saturday (Christmas Eve) from the National Weather Service Office in Blackburg:

Action Recommended Make preparations per the instructions Issued By Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service Affected Area Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia Description …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY… WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Bring pets inside. A flash freeze will result in slick road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Wind Advisory:

Action Recommended Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions Issued By Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service Affected Area Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia Description …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING… WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. IMPACTS…Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Prepare for possible power outages due to damage to power lines.

Best advice: Stay in and off the roads unless necessary and exercise extreme caution if you go out. Protect water pipes from freezing by keeping a stream running at a sink or bathtub.

Stay warm, stay safe and be careful.

Will be updated when needed throughout the day and weekend.

