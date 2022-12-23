Va. COVID-19 report: 2,650 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)
Virginia
Infections: 2,190,699 (+2,650)
Hospitalized: 58,255 (+33)
Deaths: 22,649 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,537 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,034 (+19)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,904 (+10)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,153 (+16)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,563 (+24)
Deaths: 215
Galax:
Infections: 3,099 (-3)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,053 (+7)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,714 (+7)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,318 (+13)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,067 (+52)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,040 (+35)
Deaths: 310
Salem:
Infections: 7,000 (-1)
Deaths: 111 (+1)