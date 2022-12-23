muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 report: 2,650 new cases

Only area death was one in Salem.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)

Virginia
Infections: 2,190,699 (+2,650)
Hospitalized: 58,255 (+33)   
Deaths: 22,649 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,537 (+5) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,034 (+19)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,904  (+10)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,153 (+16)
Deaths: 162                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,563  (+24)                
Deaths: 215

Galax:
Infections: 3,099 (-3)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,053   (+7)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,714 (+7)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,318 (+13)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  27,067 (+52) 
Deaths: 420                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,040 (+35)                  
Deaths: 310  

Salem:
Infections: 7,000 (-1)      
Deaths: 111 (+1)  

