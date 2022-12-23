Va. COVID-19 report: 2,650 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the day before)

Virginia

Infections: 2,190,699 (+2,650)

Hospitalized: 58,255 (+33)

Deaths: 22,649 (+12)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,537 (+5)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 24,034 (+19)

Deaths: 179

Radford:

Infections: 4,904 (+10)

Deaths: 49

Carroll County

Infections: 9,153 (+16)

Deaths: 162

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,563 (+24)

Deaths: 215

Galax:

Infections: 3,099 (-3)

Deaths: 83

Giles County:

Infections: 5,053 (+7)

Deaths: 54

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,714 (+7)

Deaths: 102

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,318 (+13)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 27,067 (+52)

Deaths: 420

Roanoke County:

Infections: 27,040 (+35)

Deaths: 310

Salem:

Infections: 7,000 (-1)

Deaths: 111 (+1)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

