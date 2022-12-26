Va. Christmas COVID-19 report shows 4,935 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday)
Virginia
Infections: 2,195,634 (+4,935)
Hospitalized: 58,280 (+25)
Deaths: 22,650 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,541 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,068 (+34)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,929 (+25)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,172 (+19)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,595 (+32)
Deaths: 215
Galax:
Infections: 3,111 (+12)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,065 (+12)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,723 (+9)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,339 (+21)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,110 (+43)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,122 (+82)
Deaths: 311 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 7,021 (+21)
Deaths: 111