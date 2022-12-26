muselogo1-copy

Va. Christmas COVID-19 report shows 4,935 new cases

Among deaths, Roanoke County reported 1 new fatality.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday)

Virginia
Infections: 2,195,634 (+4,935)
Hospitalized: 58,280 (+25)   
Deaths: 22,650 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,541 (+4) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,068 (+34)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,929  (+25)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,172 (+19)
Deaths: 162                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,595  (+32)                
Deaths: 215

Galax:
Infections: 3,111 (+12)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,065   (+12)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,723 (+9)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,339 (+21)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  27,110 (+43) 
Deaths: 420                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,122 (+82)                  
Deaths: 311 (+1)  

Salem:
Infections: 7,021 (+21)      
Deaths: 111

