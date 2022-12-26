Va. Christmas COVID-19 report shows 4,935 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday)

Virginia

Infections: 2,195,634 (+4,935)

Hospitalized: 58,280 (+25)

Deaths: 22,650 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,541 (+4)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 24,068 (+34)

Deaths: 179

Radford:

Infections: 4,929 (+25)

Deaths: 49

Carroll County

Infections: 9,172 (+19)

Deaths: 162

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,595 (+32)

Deaths: 215

Galax:

Infections: 3,111 (+12)

Deaths: 83

Giles County:

Infections: 5,065 (+12)

Deaths: 54

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,723 (+9)

Deaths: 102

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,339 (+21)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 27,110 (+43)

Deaths: 420

Roanoke County:

Infections: 27,122 (+82)

Deaths: 311 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 7,021 (+21)

Deaths: 111

