Basketball Buffaloes return home Wednesday

High school athletics, after a short Christmas break, return to the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School Wednesday night with the JV and Varsity basketball Buffaloes hosting Magna Vista. Game time is 5:30 pm for the JV match, followed by the Varsity game at 7.

That’s the only home game this week, but the Buffs head for a holiday tournament Thursday and Friday at Cave Spring, playing Jefferson Forest at noon on Thursday and Broadway, again at noon on Friday.

The Lady Buffaloes kick off 2023 at home next week against James River, along with the boys’ Buffaloes in games that start at 4:30 pm in both the old and new gyms, followed by the varsity ladies at 6:00 pm and the boys at 7:30.

In games last week, the Lady Buffs lost 60-48 to Cave Spring last week with Kiley Hylton leading the scoring with 25 points, including all three of the team’s three-pointers for the game.

The male Buffaloes beat Bassett 67-56 with AJ Cantrell scoring 13 points and Rylan Swortzel 12. In three-point scores, Micah Underwood nailed three, Cantrell two, and one each from Gavin Herrington and Swortzel.

See you at the games.

Kiley scores in a hard-fought game.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

