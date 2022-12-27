muselogo1-copy

Va. adds 1,233 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new cases is s drop about 1,000 day as compared to recent reports. A trend or a one-day anomaly? Wednesday's report should tell us.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,196,867 (+1,233)  
Deaths: 22,664 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,542 (+1) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,079 (+11)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,934  (+5)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,194 (+22)
Deaths: 162                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,604  (+9)                
Deaths: 215

Galax:
Infections: 3,112 (+1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,068   (+3)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,727 (+4)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,349 (+10)        
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  27,115 (+5) 
Deaths: 420                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,139 (+17)                  
Deaths: 311  

Salem:
Infections: 7,026 (+5)      
Deaths: 111

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse