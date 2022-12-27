Va. adds 1,233 new COVID-19 cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,196,867 (+1,233)
Deaths: 22,664 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,542 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,079 (+11)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,934 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,194 (+22)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,604 (+9)
Deaths: 215
Galax:
Infections: 3,112 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,068 (+3)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,727 (+4)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,349 (+10)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,115 (+5)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,139 (+17)
Deaths: 311
Salem:
Infections: 7,026 (+5)
Deaths: 111