Daily COVID-19 numbers back up over 2,400 in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,199,302 (+2,435)
Deaths: 22,670 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,549 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,104 (+25)
Deaths: 179
Radford:
Infections: 4,940 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,206 (+12)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,615 (+11)
Deaths: 215
Galax:
Infections: 3,113 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,080 (+12)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,739 (+12)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,366 (+17)
Deaths: 157 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,157 (+42)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,180 (+41)
Deaths: 311
Salem:
Infections: 7,048 (+22)
Deaths: 111