muselogo1-copy

Daily COVID-19 numbers back up over 2,400 in Virginia

A day after a drop of a daily count to 1,233, Wednesday's report shows 2,435 new cases, the level of recent reports. Pulaski also reported a new death.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,199,302 (+2,435)  
Deaths: 22,670 (+6)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,549 (+7) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,104 (+25)   
Deaths: 179   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,940  (+6)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,206 (+12)
Deaths: 162                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,615  (+11)                
Deaths: 215

Galax:
Infections: 3,113 (+1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,080   (+12)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,739 (+12)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,366 (+17)        
Deaths: 157 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  27,157 (+42) 
Deaths: 420                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,180 (+41)                  
Deaths: 311  

Salem:
Infections: 7,048 (+22)      
Deaths: 111

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse