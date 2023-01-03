Over the last week, Virginia added 13,021 more COVID-19 cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports are no longer reported daily to the public. Their public dashboard on cases is now just updated just once each week.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,211,948 (+13,021)

Deaths: 22,686 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,567 (18)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 24,104 (+112)

Deaths: 181 (+2)

Radford:

Infections: 4,974 (+34)

Deaths: 49

Carroll County

Infections: 9,285 (+79)

Deaths: 162

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,683 (+68)

Deaths: 216 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 3,127 (+14)

Deaths: 83

Giles County:

Infections: 5,121 (+41)

Deaths: 54

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,769 (+30)

Deaths: 102

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,430 (+64)

Deaths: 157

Roanoke:

Infections: 27,332 (+175)

Deaths: 419

Roanoke County:

Infections: 27,399

Deaths: 313 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 7,048 (+27)

Deaths: 111

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

