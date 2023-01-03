Over the last week, Virginia added 13,021 more COVID-19 cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports are no longer reported daily to the public. Their public dashboard on cases is now just updated just once each week.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,211,948 (+13,021)
Deaths: 22,686 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,567 (18)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,104 (+112)
Deaths: 181 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 4,974 (+34)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,285 (+79)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,683 (+68)
Deaths: 216 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,127 (+14)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,121 (+41)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,769 (+30)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,430 (+64)
Deaths: 157
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,332 (+175)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,399
Deaths: 313 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 7,048 (+27)
Deaths: 111