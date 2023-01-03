muselogo1-copy

Over the last week, Virginia added 13,021 more COVID-19 cases

In the new system of reported cases just once a week, the daily rate averaged more than 1,860 new cases a day.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports are no longer reported daily to the public. Their public dashboard on cases is now just updated just once each week.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,211,948 (+13,021)  
Deaths: 22,686 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,567 (18) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,104 (+112)   
Deaths: 181 (+2)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,974  (+34)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 9,285 (+79)
Deaths: 162                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,683  (+68)                
Deaths: 216 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,127 (+14)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 5,121   (+41)                              
Deaths: 54    

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,769 (+30)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,430 (+64)        
Deaths: 157                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  27,332 (+175) 
Deaths: 419                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,399
Deaths: 313 (+2)  

Salem:
Infections: 7,048 (+27)      
Deaths: 111

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse