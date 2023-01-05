Lady Buffaloes win, boys’ Buffs lose to James River High

Car trouble on our 21-year-old Jeep Liberty Tuesday night kept me from covering the Lady Buffaloes’ 64-43 win over James River and the 67-64 loss by the male Buffaloes on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School that evening.

Sadly, I don’t have any photos or details on either of the games. With luck, I will have both of our cars back on the road in time for Saturday’s scheduled matches on Saturday. The Lady Buffs are playing Cave Spring and the boys face Union in what I suspect are afternoon games (the online district calendar currently says games times are “To Be Determined” TBD).

The Lady Buffaloes’ record is currently 7-2 and the Buffaloes are 6-3. Both the Lady Buffs and the Buffs are on the road Thursday to play Alleghany.

Sorry for the delay in reporting the scores and information. As reported earlier, the start of 2023 has been a PITA that has nothing to do with sports.

Destiny Harman of the Lady Buffaloes eyes the basket.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

