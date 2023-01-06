Chance Harman Classic basketball starts today

Coach Brian Harman asks an official bout a call during the 2020 Chance Harman Classic

The Chance Harman Classic kicks off at noon today in the Floyd County High School Alan Cantrell Court and offers many games over Friday and Saturday with the FCHS Lady Buffaloes facing Cave Spring at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Buffaloes against Union at 6:00.

The annual event raises funds for pediatric brain cancer research to remember Chance Harman, the young son of Coach Brian and Desirae Harman to Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, a rare form of the disease.

The schedule below lists all times and times.

Hope to see you there.

Slam dunk contest is always a crowd-pleaser at the Chance Harman Classic.

