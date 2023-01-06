muselogo1-copy

Chance Harman Classic basketball starts today

Tyler Fenton of the Buffs drives for the basket at the 2020 Chance Harman Classic (Photos by Doug Thompson)
The annual event remembers the tragic loss of the young son of Buffaloes coach Brian Harman and his wife to a fare form of Pediatric Brain Cancer.
Coach Brian Harman asks an official bout a call during the 2020 Chance Harman Classic

The Chance Harman Classic kicks off at noon today in the Floyd County High School Alan Cantrell Court and offers many games over Friday and Saturday with the FCHS Lady Buffaloes facing Cave Spring at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Buffaloes against Union at 6:00.

The annual event raises funds for pediatric brain cancer research to remember Chance Harman, the young son of Coach Brian and Desirae Harman to Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, a rare form of the disease.

The schedule below lists all times and times.

Hope to see you there.


January 6, 2023		Auburn vs Christiansburg12:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 6, 2023Carroll County vs Alleghany1:30 pmFloyd County High School
January 6, 2023Jefferson Forest vs Blacksburg3:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 6, 2023Winston-Salem Christian – NC4:30 pmFloyd County High School
January 6, 2023Radford vs Lord Botetourt6:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 6, 2023Slam Dunk/3 Pt Competition7:30 pmFloyd County High School
January 6, 2023Blue Ridge School – VA vs Combine Academy – NC8:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023James River vs Pulaski County9:00 amFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Eastside vs Altavista10:30 amFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Northside vs E.C. Glass12:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Cave Spring vs Spotswood1:30 pmFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Miller School vs Combine Academy – NC3:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Floyd County – Girls vs Cave Spring – Girls4:30 pmFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Floyd County vs Union6:00 pmFloyd County High School
January 7, 2023Blue Ridge School – VA vs Winston-Salem Christian – NC7:30 pmFloyd County High School
Slam dunk contest is always a crowd-pleaser at the Chance Harman Classic.

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse