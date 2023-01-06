Chance Harman Classic basketball starts today

The Chance Harman Classic kicks off at noon today in the Floyd County High School Alan Cantrell Court and offers many games over Friday and Saturday with the FCHS Lady Buffaloes facing Cave Spring at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Buffaloes against Union at 6:00.
The annual event raises funds for pediatric brain cancer research to remember Chance Harman, the young son of Coach Brian and Desirae Harman to Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor, a rare form of the disease.
The schedule below lists all times and times.
Hope to see you there.
January 6, 2023
|Auburn vs Christiansburg
|12:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 6, 2023
|Carroll County vs Alleghany
|1:30 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 6, 2023
|Jefferson Forest vs Blacksburg
|3:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 6, 2023
|Winston-Salem Christian – NC
|4:30 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 6, 2023
|Radford vs Lord Botetourt
|6:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 6, 2023
|Slam Dunk/3 Pt Competition
|7:30 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 6, 2023
|Blue Ridge School – VA vs Combine Academy – NC
|8:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|James River vs Pulaski County
|9:00 am
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Eastside vs Altavista
|10:30 am
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Northside vs E.C. Glass
|12:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Cave Spring vs Spotswood
|1:30 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Miller School vs Combine Academy – NC
|3:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Floyd County – Girls vs Cave Spring – Girls
|4:30 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Floyd County vs Union
|6:00 pm
|Floyd County High School
|January 7, 2023
|Blue Ridge School – VA vs Winston-Salem Christian – NC
|7:30 pm
|Floyd County High School