Great basketball for a greater cause at the Chance Harman Classic

Kaiden Swortak drives under a Union Defender to score.

Two days of great basketball that raised funds for an even greater cause at the Chance Harman Memorial Classic on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School Friday and Saturday.

The FCHS Buffaloes led Union from the start of Saturday’s match before an enthusiastic crowd. The lad by the Buffs stretched to more than 20 points in the third quarter before they closed out the win 61-50.

The Lady Buffaloes tied Cave Spring Knight at 13 all by the end of the first quarter and again early at 17 all in the second, but the Lady Knights of Cave Spring took the lead and never lost it, with a halftime score of 23-19 at halftime and stretching that to 36-32 by the end the third quarter and taking the win 55-47.

The real goal 9f the 15 games and related events, auctions, raffles and homemade goodies was to remember the loss of young Chance Harman to a rare form of brain cancer and raised money for the Pediatric Cancer organization to help research ways to help others attacked by the disease.

Destiny Harman of the Lady Buffaloes shoots from the 3-point line.

Rylan Swortzel goes for a score.

Kiley Hylton of the Lady Buffaloes scores aginst the Knights.

Micah Underwood of the Buffaloes fires from the 3-point line.

