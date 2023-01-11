muselogo1-copy

Recent week of COVID cases continue to rise

The Virginia Department of Health is now only publicly updating major COVID-19 information once a week and has dropped listings ot total cases for from the start of the pandemic on its dashboards. The numbers here include what we can find and verify from VDH but we also depend now on the Centers for Disease Control and other sources for data.

Figures for the week ending Jan. 9, 2023/

Virginia
Infections: 2,211,948 (+15,778).
Deaths: 22.819 (+133) 

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,595 (+28)
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,212 (+108)
Deaths: 182 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 5,011 (+37)
Deaths: 49

Carroll County
Infections: 9,373 (+88)
Deaths: 162

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,769 (+86)
Deaths: 216 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,157 (+30)
Deaths: 83

Giles County:
Infections: 5,1406 (+25)
Deaths: 54

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,811 (+42)
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 0,506 (+76) 
Deaths: 157

Roanoke:
Infections: 27,609 (+277)
Deaths: 426 (+7)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,618 (+219)
Deaths: 313

Salem:
Infections: 7,048 (+63)
Deaths: 111

