Recent week of COVID cases continue to rise

Figures for the week ending Jan. 9, 2023/
Virginia
Infections: 2,211,948 (+15,778).
Deaths: 22.819 (+133)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,595 (+28)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,212 (+108)
Deaths: 182 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,011 (+37)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 9,373 (+88)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,769 (+86)
Deaths: 216 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,157 (+30)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 5,1406 (+25)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,811 (+42)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 0,506 (+76)
Deaths: 157
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,609 (+277)
Deaths: 426 (+7)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,618 (+219)
Deaths: 313
Salem:
Infections: 7,048 (+63)
Deaths: 111