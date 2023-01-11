Lady Buffaloes stomp the Radford Bobcats but the boys lost

Gavin Herrington drives for a score in an earlier game this season.

Health issues kept me from attending the Lady Buffaloes 61-20 stampede of the Radford Cougars on the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School Monday night but scoring cards and The Roanoke Times, which is a partner with The Floyd Press helped me prepare this report on the game.

Sophomore Karley Bond led the Ladies scoring with 15 points, followed by Carly Thompson and Sabrie Blevins with seven apiece, Karleigh Wade with 6, Destiny Harman 5, Mackenzie Thompson 4 along with Leah Hamlin and Zoey Snavely 2 each. Bond and Carly Thompson each scored a three-point goal.

Floyd led 17-8 in the first quarter, 28-13 at the half, 48-17 at the end of the third quarter, and cruised to the 61-20 win.

The win gives the Ladies a 9-3 overall record and leads the district undefeated at 3-0,

In Radford Tuesday night, the male Bobcats attack put down the Buffaloes 54-38, the seventh straight win between the two Three Rivers District rivals. Radford coach Rick Cormany is now the second-highest winningest boys’ basketball coach in Virginia High School League history.

Kaiden Swortzel and Gavin Herrington led Buffaloes’ scoring with 11 points each, They were the only Floyd players in double-digits. AJ Cantrell had 5 points. The Buffaloes scored no 3-point goals.

Floyd’s boys’ record so far this season is 8-4 overall and 1-2 in the Three Rivers District.

Both the JV and Varsity ladies and male Buffaloes host Patrick County Thursday night and then meet Glenvar at home Friday. JV games kick off at 4:30 in both the old and new gyms with Ladies’ Varsity at 6 p.m. and the guys at 7:30

Health permitting, I will see you at the games.

