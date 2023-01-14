Two straight nights of wins by the Buffaloes, Lady Buffs

Karly Bond (right) fights for a rebound.

In a four-game afternoon and evening on Thursday, the Lady Buffaloes and Buffaloes knocked down Patrick County’s Cougars with strong play and defensive strategies on both the old gym and the Alan Cantrell Court.

The Ladies stampeded the Cougars 61-33 before an enthusiastic crowd, taking the lead with quick baskets from the start and the outcome was never in doubt.

Kiley Hylton led the scoring with 31 points, followed by Destiny Harman’s 6, and Mackenzie Thompson and Carly Thompson with five each. Hylton and Mackenzie Thompson each had a three-point goal.

The win put the Lady Buffs’ record at 10-3 overall record.

The male Buffaloes disposed of the Cougars 67-31, taking the lead at tipoff and leading 47-19 in the half.

For the Buffs, Micah Underwood led with 16 points, followed by AJ Cantrell’s 13. The team scored 11 three-pointers, including four by Matt Slusher, and three by Cantrell.

The other two games for the night were JV, where Floyd also won.

On Friday night, the Ladies took down Glenvar 70-40. keeping them undefeated in Three Rivers District 4-0 and 11-3 overall, while the boys won 71-54 and evening their district record to 2-2 and 10-3 overall.

I could not cover the Friday game, so I do not yet have the scoring breakdowns.

Gavin Herrington takes the shot.

AJ Cantrell fires from the three-point line.

Leah Hamlin fights for the ball.

Kaiden Swortzel goes for a score.

Buffaloes cheerleader soars as the team is introduced.

