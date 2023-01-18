COVID-19 week shows 28,848 new cases, 143 more deaths in Virginia

(COVID-19 counts the week that ended on Jan. 16, 2023)
Virginia
Infections: 2,211,948 (+28,483).
Deaths: 22.962 (+143)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,611 (+16)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,803 (+191)
Deaths: 185 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 5,025 (+14)
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 9,373 (+92)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,869 (+100)
Deaths: 221 (+5)
Galax:
Infections: 3,201 (+44)
Deaths: 84 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 5,169 (+29)
Deaths: 56 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,843 (+32)
Deaths: 103 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,572 (+29)
Deaths: 161 (+4)
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,766 (+157)
Deaths: 430 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,618 (+147)
Deaths: 317 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 7,141(+93)
Deaths: 112 (+1)