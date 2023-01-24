muselogo1-copy

Lady Buffaloes Senior Night Tuesday against Alleghany

Kiley Hilton of the Lady Buffaloes scores in an earlier game this season. (All photos by Doug Thompson)
The Ladies return home for one game this week while the boys play Radford Thursday in Floyd.
Destiny Harman battles for a score.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes basketball varsity squad hosts district rival Alleghany Hiigh Tuesday evening in a game that also honors Senior players (Senior Night).

The Ladies bring their 5-1 district record home after defeating James River 63-29 on the road last week and a loss to Carroll County in Hillsville for their only loss so far this season in Three Rivers District play.

Game time Tuesday is 6 p.m.

The Ladies are back on the road to play Radford on Thursday.

The Buffaloes face Radford at home on Friday. A Wednesday night home game is now postponed until Feb. 9.

See you at the games.

Micah Underwood of the Buffaloes scores in an earlier season game.
AJ Cantrell eyes the goal.

