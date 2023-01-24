Lady Buffaloes Senior Night Tuesday against Alleghany

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes basketball varsity squad hosts district rival Alleghany Hiigh Tuesday evening in a game that also honors Senior players (Senior Night).
The Ladies bring their 5-1 district record home after defeating James River 63-29 on the road last week and a loss to Carroll County in Hillsville for their only loss so far this season in Three Rivers District play.
Game time Tuesday is 6 p.m.
The Ladies are back on the road to play Radford on Thursday.
The Buffaloes face Radford at home on Friday. A Wednesday night home game is now postponed until Feb. 9.
See you at the games.