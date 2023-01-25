muselogo1-copy

Weekly COVID-19 virus count shows 19,094 new cases in Virginia

The Roanoke Valley shows 398 new infections while Montgomery-Radford reported 127 in the seven days that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

(Weekly count through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24)

Virginia
Infections: 2,251,042 (+39,094).
Deaths: 22.962 (+126) 

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,623 (+12)
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,512 (+105)
Deaths: 186 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 5,047 (+22)
Deaths: 50

Carroll County
Infections: 9,529 (+156)
Deaths: 162

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,935 (+66)
Deaths: 221 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,223 (+21)
Deaths: 85 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 5,185 (+16)
Deaths: 56 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,863 (+18)
Deaths: 103

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,646 (+74) 
Deaths: 162 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections: 27,876 (+110)
Deaths: 433 (+3)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,872 (+254)
Deaths: 317 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 7,175 (+34)
Deaths: 112

