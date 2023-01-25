Weekly COVID-19 virus count shows 19,094 new cases in Virginia

(Weekly count through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24)
Virginia
Infections: 2,251,042 (+39,094).
Deaths: 22.962 (+126)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,623 (+12)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,512 (+105)
Deaths: 186 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,047 (+22)
Deaths: 50
Carroll County
Infections: 9,529 (+156)
Deaths: 162
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,935 (+66)
Deaths: 221 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,223 (+21)
Deaths: 85 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 5,185 (+16)
Deaths: 56 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,863 (+18)
Deaths: 103
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,646 (+74)
Deaths: 162 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,876 (+110)
Deaths: 433 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,872 (+254)
Deaths: 317 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 7,175 (+34)
Deaths: 112