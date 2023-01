Destiny Harman steals the ball from an Alleghany player.

The Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team took on the Alleghany High Mountaineers Tuesday evening for a Three Rivers District match on the Alan Cantrell Court of Floyd County High School and celebrated seniors on the team and the cheerleading squad in a down-to-the-final seconds 47-44 win.

Details and more photos from the game and pictures of the Seniors and their families in The Floyd Press, but here are some additional photos.

Our congratulations to the Ladies.

Fighting for a rebound.

Mackenzie Thompson drives for a score.

Fighting for the ball.

Kiley Hylton hitting the first of two foul shots late in teh game to seal the victory.

