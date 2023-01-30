Two weeks of regular season basketball games remaining

AJ Cantrell charges for the shot.

We’re heading into the final two weeks of regular season basketball for both the Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes of Floyd County High School and the only home game for this week is a four-match marathon against Carroll County for both the Varsity and Junior squads of both the boys ‘ and girls’ squads on Friday with games in both the old gym and the Alan Cantrell Court.

Games start at 4:30 p.m. for the JV Lady Buffs in the old gym, followed by the boys.

The varsity Lady Buffs tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the guys at 7:30. The male team also celebrates senior night at the game.

The Lady Buffs JV and Varsity squads are on the road to Bassett Monday night for games that start at 5:30 p.m. while the JV Buffaloes are in Narrows.

On Thursday, the guys and gals are at Glenvar for both JV and Varsity games.

Next week, the JV and Varsity Buffaloes travel to Stuart for a Monday game against Patrick County and the Lady Buffs are on the road to play E.G. Glass on Tuesday.

On Thursday of next week, the Buffaloes play Alleghany in Floyd in a game postponed two weeks earlier.

Post-season tournaments get underway on Friday, Feb. 11, with locations and times set after the final season games are complete. We will post updates when they are available.

Besides the basketball courts, I will be in another court this week and next, covering Circuit Court for The Floyd Press.

