Latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases shows increases

Virginia has, once again, revamped its reporting web pages and data dashboard while eliminating many of the datasets that provided detailed information. I cannot verify the accuracy of the statewide figures below. The locality figures are more up-to-date and represent the changes in infections and deaths for the week that ended on Jan. 31, 2023)/

Virginia (Statewide numbers are estimates because of differences by reporting agencies)

Infections: 2,259, 411 (+8,369)

Deaths: 22.971 (+9)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,623 (+22)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 24,512 (+162)

Deaths: 186

Radford:

Infections: 5,081 (+34)

Deaths: 50

Carroll County

Infections: 9,583 (+156)

Deaths: 163 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,971 (+36)

Deaths: 22 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 3,233 (+10)

Deaths: 85

Giles County:

Infections: 5,185 (+21)

Deaths: 57 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,875 (+12)

Deaths: 103

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,702 (+56)

Deaths: 162

Roanoke:

Infections: 27,995 (-25)

Deaths: 433 (+3)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 27,872 (+254)

Deaths: 315 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 7,208 (+33)

Deaths: 113 (+1)

