Latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases shows increases

Montgomery County- Radford reported 196 new cases for the week, but no new deaths. The Roanoke Valley, however, had 236 new cases and five new deaths. Floyd County added 22 new cases but no deaths during the week.

Virginia has, once again, revamped its reporting web pages and data dashboard while eliminating many of the datasets that provided detailed information. I cannot verify the accuracy of the statewide figures below. The locality figures are more up-to-date and represent the changes in infections and deaths for the week that ended on Jan. 31, 2023)/

Virginia (Statewide numbers are estimates because of differences by reporting agencies)
Infections: 2,259, 411 (+8,369)
Deaths: 22.971 (+9)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,623 (+22)
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 24,512 (+162)
Deaths: 186

Radford:
Infections: 5,081 (+34)
Deaths: 50

Carroll County
Infections: 9,583 (+156)
Deaths: 163 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,971 (+36)
Deaths: 22 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,233 (+10)
Deaths: 85

Giles County:
Infections: 5,185 (+21)
Deaths: 57 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,875 (+12)
Deaths: 103

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,702 (+56) 
Deaths: 162

Roanoke:
Infections: 27,995 (-25)
Deaths: 433 (+3)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,872 (+254)
Deaths: 315 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 7,208 (+33)
Deaths: 113 (+1)

