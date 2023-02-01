Latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases shows increases

Virginia has, once again, revamped its reporting web pages and data dashboard while eliminating many of the datasets that provided detailed information. I cannot verify the accuracy of the statewide figures below. The locality figures are more up-to-date and represent the changes in infections and deaths for the week that ended on Jan. 31, 2023)/
Virginia (Statewide numbers are estimates because of differences by reporting agencies)
Infections: 2,259, 411 (+8,369)
Deaths: 22.971 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,623 (+22)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 24,512 (+162)
Deaths: 186
Radford:
Infections: 5,081 (+34)
Deaths: 50
Carroll County
Infections: 9,583 (+156)
Deaths: 163 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,971 (+36)
Deaths: 22 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,233 (+10)
Deaths: 85
Giles County:
Infections: 5,185 (+21)
Deaths: 57 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,875 (+12)
Deaths: 103
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,702 (+56)
Deaths: 162
Roanoke:
Infections: 27,995 (-25)
Deaths: 433 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 27,872 (+254)
Deaths: 315 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 7,208 (+33)
Deaths: 113 (+1)