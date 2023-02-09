Basketball Buffaloes faces Alleghany Thursday night at home

Micah Underwood of the Buffaloes fires from the 3-point line in an earlier game this season.

The Floyd County High School Buffaloes basketball team closes out its regular season basketball run against Three Rivers District opponent Alleghany High on the Alan Cantrell Court Thursday evening.

The school heads into regional play next week after losing a chance to tie Radford for first place in the district when the Bobcats lost to Glenvar 45-32 Tuesday.

“Floyd’s a good team and Floyd got us at their place, but we got them at our place,” Radford junior Gavin Cormany told The Roanoke Times after their win Tuesday. “Then they slipped to somebody else and we won it outright.”

Floyd’s big win at home over Radford on Senior Night last Friday was followed by a road win in Stuart against Patrick County on Monday and the Buffs take their 17-4 record to the game against Alleghany.

The Buffaloes can help their regional ranking and scheduling Thursday night with a win over Alleghany. Game times are 5:30 p.m. for JV and 7:00 p.m. for varsity.

See you at the game.

Kaiden Swortzel scores.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

