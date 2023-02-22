Basketball Buffalo boys take down Patrick County in regional play

Call it a double. The basketball Buffaloes took care of Patrick County in regional tournament play in Floyd Tuesday night, a second-straight day of wins after the Lady Buffs knocked out the same school Monday.

The 81-61 win now has both teams in the next round. I don’t have details because I was unable to attend or cover either game because of a serious skin cell and blood infection that has kept me off my feet for the past 10 days.

On that front, treatments and tests by Cariliion’s orthopedics folks eased some of the pain Tuesday while the imaging group scanned both legs and found no blood clots. I was able to stand (gently) for a few minutes this morning.

Hopefully, that’s a good start for complete recovery.

Our congratulations to the guys and ladies for their wins and good luck on the next rounds. Wish I could be there.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

