Basketball Buffaloes beat Virginia High to reach state championship semi-finals

Floyd County High School’s basketball Buffaloes moved closer to a Virginis High School League Class 2 state championship Friday in Wise by defeating Virginia High 57-52 in the quarterfinals.

The win puts the Buffaloes into the final four for the first time since the 1997 state tournament that the boys won.

AJ Cantrell scored 20 points, including four three-pointers. Cantrell’s grandfather, legendary basketball coach Alan Cantrell, coached FCHS boys and girls teams to 581 wins, four state championships, and many more appearances in final fours. Cantrell’s father, Travis Cantrell, played on the state championship team in 1997. Two other players, Kaiden and Rylan Swortzel, are sons of Byrom Swortzel, who also played for the 1997 team.

On Saturday, the Lady Buffaloes lost a close game to Central-Wise 68-66 after trailing by 19 points late in the second quarter.

Kiley Hylton led Lady Buffs scoring with 22 points, followed by Mackenzie Thompson’s 20 and 15 from Destiny Harman.

The basketball championship run follows a state win by the Buffaloes Gitld Indoor Track team. The ladies won with 55 points, 11 more than runner-up Poquoson

Aubrey Quesenberry, Reagan Lynch, Leah Altizer, and Mia Spangler helped Floyd County win the girls’ 4×400 relay in a time of 4:14.73.

My apologies for the lateness in reporting the state track win. I’m still recovering from severe cellulitis, edema, and blood infection in my left leg.

A dominating 31-point performance by Kiley Hylton in the Lady Buffaloes’ stampede of the Patrick County Cougars earlier in the season.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

