FCHS tennis teams compile winning seasons

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes boys’ varsity tennis team delivered a decisive defeat to the Radford Bobcats Friday in a road game that puts the net crew at 12-1, giving the guys the best record at this point in Spring sports for the school.
The win over a perennial, and often troublesome rival, follows back to back home games wins earlier this week, where the Buffs shut out Giles 9-0 and stomped Alleghany 8-1.
The Lady Buffs are close behind, even with their second loss of the season, against Radford 8-1, at home Friday. The ladies record is 10-2 and return home this next week for Seniors Night on Friday.
In the home games this week, the Buffalo boys scoring:
Against Giles:
Singles:
- Cole Howard: 1st seed – 8-5
- Josiah Cockram: 2nd seed – 8-2
- Hank Schroder: 3rd seed – 8-1
- Cory Powers: 4th seed – 8-0
- Atticus Costello: 5th seed – 8-3
- Ryne Bond: 6th seed – 8-2
Doubles:
- Cockram/Schroder: – 8-0
- Howard/Powers: 28-4
- Costello/Bond: 8-2
Against Alleghany:
Singles
- 1 Cole Howard 8-5 W
- 2 Josiah Cockram 8-5 W
- 3 Hank Schroder 8-8 W
- 4 Cory Powers 4-8 L
- 5 Atticus Costello 8-6 W
- 6 Ryne Bond 8-1 W
Doubles
- 1 Cockram/Schroder 8-1 W
- 2 Howard/Powers 8-1 W
- 3 Costello/Bond 8-4 W
Congratulations to the Buffs and Lady Buffs.