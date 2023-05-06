FCHS tennis teams compile winning seasons

Cole Howard serves.

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes boys’ varsity tennis team delivered a decisive defeat to the Radford Bobcats Friday in a road game that puts the net crew at 12-1, giving the guys the best record at this point in Spring sports for the school.

The win over a perennial, and often troublesome rival, follows back to back home games wins earlier this week, where the Buffs shut out Giles 9-0 and stomped Alleghany 8-1.

The Lady Buffs are close behind, even with their second loss of the season, against Radford 8-1, at home Friday. The ladies record is 10-2 and return home this next week for Seniors Night on Friday.

In the home games this week, the Buffalo boys scoring:

Against Giles:

Singles:

Cole Howard: 1st seed – 8-5

Josiah Cockram: 2nd seed – 8-2

Hank Schroder: 3rd seed – 8-1

Cory Powers: 4th seed – 8-0

Atticus Costello: 5th seed – 8-3

Ryne Bond: 6th seed – 8-2

Doubles:

Cockram/Schroder: – 8-0

Howard/Powers: 28-4

Costello/Bond: 8-2

Against Alleghany:

Singles

1 Cole Howard 8-5 W

2 Josiah Cockram 8-5 W

3 Hank Schroder 8-8 W

4 Cory Powers 4-8 L

5 Atticus Costello 8-6 W

6 Ryne Bond 8-1 W

Doubles

1 Cockram/Schroder 8-1 W

2 Howard/Powers 8-1 W

3 Costello/Bond 8-4 W

Congratulations to the Buffs and Lady Buffs.

Josiah Cockram hits a strong return.

