Tennis closes out the home schedule for the Buffaloes Tuesday night

Josiah Cockram of the Buffaloes delivers a strong return

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes boys varsity tennis team closes out it regular season of home games Tuesday afternoon. with a match against the Radford Bobcats.

The team puts its 12-2 record on the line. Both losses came against Glenvar, the second one last week.

The game was rescheduled from later this week. It is also, I think, Senior Night for the guys. The date for Senior Night has been changed several times but this is the last home game of the season. I shot photos of Seniors nights of Lady Buffaloes tennis and softball last week.

In June, I will send my cameras and lenses to Canon Professional Services for needed maintenance. A 24-70, f:2.8 zoon stopped automatic focusing during basketball season and a 70-200 zoom’ manual focus ring stopped working earlier in the year. The camera bodies need cleaning and readjustment.

As noted in a post last week, I also need some repair and adjustment over the summer break. A “frozen” left shoulder needs replacement, the right shoulder is overdue for rotator cuff repair and my 75-year-old body is wearing out. I’m hoping the orthopedists at Carilion can work the same miracles they managed when they out my badly broken leg back together 11 years ago after a hard landing on the unforgiving pavement of U.S. 221 between Cave Spring and the bottom of Bent Mountain in an attempt to avoid a black steer on a dark night when I was returning from shooting a football playoff game.

Can they do it again? Let’s hope.

A strong return.

