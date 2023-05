(Stock Photo)

Appalachian Power reports at least 3,455 customers without power in Floyd County early Sunday morning, with failures starting about 0645 hours. The current estimate to restore is 1230 (12:30 p.m.).

The Floyd aea has the most outages — 2,342, followed by Willis wit 804, 279 in Copper Hill, 40 in Check and 35 in Indian Valley

Outages are also reported in West Virginia and parts of Tennessee.

Will be updated.

