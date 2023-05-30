The rain on our plain is mostly a pain

A look at area thunderstorms filmed over the years.

Wet enough for you? Tired of the thunderstorms that rocked out area over the Memorial Day weekend? The rain seems to have tapered off this morning bwith a chance of some rain but showers are expected again tonight as May heads to an end with storms and gobs of water and lingering standing water from flooding,

“Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Considerable cloudiness tonight with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%,” says the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg. Wednesday has an 24% chance of rain, the chances drop to seven percent Thursday then back into double digits for the weekend and all of next week.

The rain on Sunday night and on Monday turned our driveway, once again, into a sinkhole at the bottom and a challenge for our one remaining car since the 22-year old SUV is down for the count for inspection-rejecting rust.

This 2023 year continues to be a harbinger of bad news and problems. Any chance for a reboot?

Hard rain. Rocky weather?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

