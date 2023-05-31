Weather forecasts are, for the most part, just guesses

The only certainty about forecasts by the National Weather Service is that they will change, frequently. Weather forecasting is, at best, a guessing game, and predictions of rain are changing into sunny and partly cloudy outlooks for the next few days.

On Tuesday, the weather service office in Blacksburg predicted a 24% chance of rain for Wednesday. Now the outook calls for “cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower.”

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain, sunny on Friday and partly sunny on Saturday. Morning showers are possible on Sunday.

Of course, these predictions could change in the next 24 hours.

Time will tell…or it may not.

The morning sunrise near Rocky Knob on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Yes, sun and warmer weather is arriving.

