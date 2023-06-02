First weekend of June is a happening place in Floyd County

It’s the beginning the Summer Season and, thanks to the Floyd County Tourism Office, it means a lot of weekend activities in the area. Fridays bring the weekly, internationally-acclaimed Friday Night Jamboree at the Foyd Country Store, starting the gospel hour with The Comptons at 6:39 pm. and dancing with The Leftover Biscuits, starting at 7:30.

Friday also features the Artisan Market at the Market Pavilion on Locust Street, where music plays int he streets on Friday evenings. For more, visit their website.

The Farmers Market holds court from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion on Locust Street.

Legendary country musician John McEuen brings his Circle Band to the stage of the Floyd County Store at 7 p.m. Saturday while the The CC Coates Band is at Dogtown Roadhouse.

That’s not all. There’s to see, hear and eat iin and around Floyd. Here is a comprehensive list of events provided by the Floyd Tourism Office:

Events on Friday, June 2nd

Events on Saturday, June 3rd

Events on Sunday, June 4th

Have fun. Hope to see you this weekend.

