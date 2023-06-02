First weekend of June is a happening place in Floyd County

It’s the beginning the Summer Season and, thanks to the Floyd County Tourism Office, it means a lot of weekend activities in the area. Fridays bring the weekly, internationally-acclaimed Friday Night Jamboree at the Foyd Country Store, starting the gospel hour with The Comptons at 6:39 pm. and dancing with The Leftover Biscuits, starting at 7:30.
Friday also features the Artisan Market at the Market Pavilion on Locust Street, where music plays int he streets on Friday evenings. For more, visit their website.
The Farmers Market holds court from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion on Locust Street.
Legendary country musician John McEuen brings his Circle Band to the stage of the Floyd County Store at 7 p.m. Saturday while the The CC Coates Band is at Dogtown Roadhouse.
That’s not all. There’s to see, hear and eat iin and around Floyd. Here is a comprehensive list of events provided by the Floyd Tourism Office:
Events on Friday, June 2nd
- Friday Night Jamboree – Floyd Country Store from 6:30 pm to 10 pm
- Jordan Harman & The Humble Brags – DogTown Roadhouse from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Floyd Artisan Market – Market Pavillion from 5 pm to 9 pm
- Little River Poetry Festival – On the Water from June 2nd – 4th
- Grape Blossom Festival – Dobbins Hollow Winery, Cidery, and Disc Golf from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Guys & Dolls JR – Floyd County High School from 6 pm to 7:30 pm
Events on Saturday, June 3rd
- Floyd Farmer’s Market – Community Pavilion from 9 am to 1 pm
- Americana Afternoons – Floyd Country Store from 12 pm to 3 pm
- John McEuen & The Circle Band – Floyd Country Store starting at 7 pm
- The CC Coates Band – DogTown Roadhouse from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Jivamukti Yoga with Mary Brown – June Bug Center from 9:30 am to 11 am
- Little River Poetry Festival – On the Water from June 2nd – 4th
- Grape Blossom Festival – Dobbins Hollow Winery, Cidery, and Disc Golf from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Guys & Dolls JR – Floyd County High School from 6 pm to 7:30 pm
- Mindful Movement with Meredith – Living River Yoga Studio from 9 am to 10 am
- The Jubilee (C-Tier Tournament) – Buffalo Mountain Disc Golf all day
- The Healing of the Nations: An Herbal Cannabis Information Session – Floyd EcoVillage from 1 pm to 3 pm
Events on Sunday, June 4th
- Sunday Music Jam – Floyd Country Store from 1:30 pm to 6 pm
- Feel Good Yoga – Living Light River Studio from 10 am to 11 am
- Open Mic – DogTown Roadhouse from 4:30 pm to 8 pm
- Little River Poetry Festival – On the Water from June 2nd – 4th
- Grape Blossom Festival – Dobbins Hollow Winery, Cidery, and Disc Golf from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Guys & Dolls JR – Floyd County High School from 2 pm to 3:30 pm
- Cruise-In and Music Jam – Wildwood Farms from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Fourth Annual Floyd Fun Dog Show – Warren G. Lineberry Park from 1 pm to 2 pm
- The Jubilee (C-Tier Tournament) – Buffalo Mountain Disc Golf – all day
- Check Farm Trail – Check area – all day
Have fun. Hope to see you this weekend.