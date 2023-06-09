A busy, full weekend for Floyd County

Second weekend of June. Second weeking of Summer for those who believe that it begins on Memorial Day/ Mother Nature may think otherwise, given cool out-of-season nights and cloudy days with lower-than-normal temperatures.

Friday dawned with temps in the 40s with a projected high of 70, and an overnight low of 49 but Saturday is forecast sunny with a high of 77 degrees. Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 59 and Sunday should be partly cloudy with a high expected to be 79 with a low of 63.

The temperatures may not be warm enough Friday night to see many musicians, but the Jamboree features Josh Blankenship for the spiritual hour at 6:30 pm, followed by Nobody’s Business for dancing, starting at 7:30pm. Guitar raffle results doing the show. Ripejive is on stage at Dogtown Roadhouse from 8pm. to 11 pm.

Floyd Artisan Market has displays and things for sale in the Market Pavilion on Locust Street Friday from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

On Saturday. the Floyd Farmers Market kicks off at 9 am through 11 am. America Afternoon presents free music at the Floyd Country Store from noon to 3 pm and an Old Time Dance features the Ballards Branch Bogtrotters starting at 7 pm. The Thrillbillyz are on stage at Dogtown from 8 to 11 pm.

A full listing below, courtesy of the Floyd Tourism Office and you can find more details at visitvirginia.com

Have a good weekend and please, be careful out there.

Hope to see you at some of the events.

