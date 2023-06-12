Music and therapy for an old man trying to recapture a lost spirit of youth

Music on the stage and dancing in front of it at the Friday Night Jamboree.

After two long a time dry, I returned to The Frida Night Jamboree these last two weekends to shoot the music and dancing, using two different cameras to see if I can handle filing, editing and producing reportable short clips of the music and happening.

Greeting by many of the folks at hte Floyd Country Store helped me a lot as I tried to get back ito the routine of filming what is happening.

This is June. the sixth month after the start of a 2023 that has been dominated by illness and infections that, frankly, scared me more than at any time in a life filled with adventure capturing photograph and film around the world, often in trouble spots in deserts, instruments of war and news of the world.

An infection by a still-unknown bacteria almost cost me my left leg below the knee and I’m still not recovered enough to feel comfortable in places were filming the music that defines are little corner of the world or the athletics of our young, scholastic athletes.

Lugging a professinal video camera a week ago proved too difficult and I fell twice during that weekend’s jamboree and drove home gingerly on the five miles between the stoplight in Floyd and our garage. On this weekend’s jamboree, I pulled out a 14-0year-old Sony HD videocam. It doesn’t provide all the bells and whistles and the sound it recorded as less than what I real rig can rovide but it still takes decent images and let wander through the crowd, getting shows of the fun on the dance flooor.

At least I hope. While I didn’t fall, I did run out of steam faster than I wanted and had to avandon the shoot about an earlier than wanted. Amy will attest that I came home, fell into bed and didn’t move until morning.

This will be a summer or recovery, I hope, and a chance to keep builting a library of what is happening away from the madness of Washington and the spots around the world.

I’ll leave that to the kids.

