The Whitetop Mountain Band on stage at the Country Store in 2014.

The Whitetop Mountain Band, a favorite in Floyd, Southwestern Virginia and elsewhere, highlights an Old Time Music Dance Saturday evening at The Floyd Country Store.

The music and fun begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $8 for “Friends and Features” card holders.

See you there.

The Whitetop Mountain Band at The Floyd Country Store on a Saturday night.

Spencer of the Whitetop Mountain Band play at the Backyard Jamboree during the COVID pandemic.

